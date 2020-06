There’s been mounting opposition from MPs and the airline industry to the government’s plans to quarantine travellers to the UK.

The former international trade secretary Liam Fox said it would lead to “unnecessary economic isolation”, while others called it a “very blunt tool” which effectively grounded the aviation industry. The Home Secretary insisted she had no intention to destroy any sectors of the economy.