12 new coronavirus cases in UK takes total to 35

Today’s revelation that there are 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases brings the total number in the UK to 35. Three of the new patients are close contacts of the first known COVID-19 case to be transmitted within the UK by the Surrey resident in Haslemere.

Another of the new patients is from Essex and they also have not travelled to an affected area outside the UK.

The eight remaining new cases are from London, West Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, Hertfordshire and Gloucestershire. Six of those eight people had recently travelled from Italy, while two had been in Iran. The Prime Minister will chair an emergency COBRA meeting tomorrow, and the government is expected to release more details of contingency plans in the next few days.