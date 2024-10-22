Channel 4 News Menu
22 Oct 2024

1,100 more prisoners released early amid overcrowding crisis

Social Affairs Editor and Presenter

Eleven hundred prisoners are being released early – as part of the Government’s emergency scheme to ease the overcrowding crisis in jails across England and Wales.

The Prime Minister said he “shared public anger” at the sight of inmates walking free but said there was “no choice”.

A wholescale review of sentencing – to be led by the former Conservative Justice secretary David Gauke – was also announced today – part of a raft of measures to avoid what the government said could be “complete paralysis” of the entire legal system.