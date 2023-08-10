11-year-old stuck in hospital for year due to lack of suitable social housing

She was declared fit to leave hospital after a month. But 11 year old Kyra Whitmell has been stuck there for almost a year – because suitable social housing just isn’t available.

Kyra has a rare genetic disorder which means she needs a wheelchair and round the clock care. But like more than 1.2 million others – she and her family are on the waiting list for a social home.

Following an investigation by this programme – North Northamptonshire Council has apologised, calling the situation unacceptable.