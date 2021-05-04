100 years on: where do the allegiances of Northern Ireland’s young Catholics lie?

If you live in Belfast, do you look to London, or do you look to Dublin? Or maybe you look to both, or neither.

These are some of the many layers of identity and self that are part of the puzzle of people’s lives in Northern Ireland as it reaches its centenary.

In the second of our films this week, we talk to a group of young Catholics, who might be assumed to be looking to Dublin, but, of course, the reality is much more interesting than the assumption.

And a warning to viewers: there is flash photography in this film and some of the contributors express themselves in very frank terms.