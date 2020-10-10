100-year-old awarded OBE for coronavirus fundraising

Medical workers, fundraisers and volunteers who’ve been instrumental in helping the nation during the covid crisis have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Among them, footballer Marcus Rashford, made an MBE for his campaign to extend free school meals, and 100-year-old Dabirul Islam Choudhury, who was awarded an OBE.

Inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore, the Bangladeshi-born poetry lover raised £420,000 for victims of coronavirus in the UK and across the world by walking nearly a thousand laps of his garden – all while he was fasting during Ramadan.