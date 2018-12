Two children including a 10-year-old girl are among a group of

migrants who’ve been detained after landing on a beach in Kent. It’s

thought the group, all Iranians – arrived in a black dinghy in

Greatstone just after eight o’clock this morning. The Home Secretary

has flown back from his holiday to deal with the migration issue –

which the government is describing as a ‘major incident’. Paul

McNamara reports.