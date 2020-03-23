1.5 billion people told to stay at home as infections continue to rise

As infections continue to rise, more than one and a half billion people – that’s a fifth of the world’s population – have been asked or ordered to stay at home.

In Italy, the death toll has climbed to over 6,000. The governor of the island of Sicily has urged Italians to stop travelling there from the worst affected areas, further north.

While in Spain, nearly 4,000 health workers have been infected, amid complaints about a shortage of protective clothing. The number of dead in Spain is rising fast, while an ice rink in Madrid is being readied for use as a morgue.