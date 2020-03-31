‌Inside a coronavirus testing lab

With the speed of testing for coronavirus being deemed an absolute priority, scientists in Liverpool are among those working to establish whether new 10-minute tests are accurate and can be rolled out for widespread use.

But they say it’ll be weeks rather than days before the tests can be properly validated.

It comes as academics at other universities are offering the government space and resources to increase current testing.

We asked the government to come on the programme but no one was available.